Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award

Rick Bowmer/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 8:52 PM, Apr 14, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him.

The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names. Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third.

The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird from 1984-86.

Antetokounmpo has also won consecutive MVP awards, in 2019 and 2020.

Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, has never won.

