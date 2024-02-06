Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander ascend to NBA MVP favorites with Embiid sidelined by knee injury

DENVER (AP) — The NBA MVP is more wide open now that Joel Embiid's chances of winning the coveted trophy a second straight year just ended. The Philadelphia big man was the odds-on favorite to capture the award at the midway mark of the season before the announcement he would need surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo now top the list of candidates. This also could be the year of the dark horse as someone not named Embiid, Jokic or Antetokounmpo attempts to hoist the NBA MVP trophy for the first time since 2017-18.
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT
Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento
Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee
Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento
Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington
Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis