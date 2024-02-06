Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander ascend to NBA MVP favorites with Embiid sidelined by knee injury

DENVER (AP) — The NBA MVP is more wide open now that Joel Embiid's chances of winning the coveted trophy a second straight year just ended. The Philadelphia big man was the odds-on favorite to capture the award at the midway mark of the season before the announcement he would need surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo now top the list of candidates. This also could be the year of the dark horse as someone not named Embiid, Jokic or Antetokounmpo attempts to hoist the NBA MVP trophy for the first time since 2017-18.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT

Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento

Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee

Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento

Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington

Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN

Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento

Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT

Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis