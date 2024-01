PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 41 points and 10 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 126-121 on Tuesday night in a battle of the last two NBA MVPs.

Jokic held up his end of a heavyweight showdown with 25 points and 19 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 24 for the Sixers.

Embiid had his 18th straight 30-point game, tying Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor for the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.