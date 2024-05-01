Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Jevon Porter — brother of Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. — accused of driving while intoxicated

20-year-old Pepperdine University player arrested over the weekend in Missouri
Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points in the Denver Nuggetts Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers despite turbulent family life.
Jevon Porter
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 14:17:21-04

The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning in Missouri on investigation of driving while intoxicated.

Jevon Porter, 20, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. in Boone County, Missouri, State Highway Patrol records show. Porter, who was released, also was accused of speeding.

The 6-foot-11 Columbia, Missouri, native is a sophomore on the Pepperdine University basketball team. He started all 31 games his freshman year and made the all-West Coast Conference freshman team, according to his player biography. Porter was the fifth-ranked player in the state coming out of Father Tolton Catholic High School.

The incident represents the latest in a string of arrests and other alleged misdeeds for the Porter family.

Coban Porter, another brother of the NBA star, was sentenced to six years in prison last month for killing a woman in a drunk-driving crash in Denver last year.

Read the full story from The Denver Post here.

Michael Porter Jr. embraces Nuggets brotherhood amid family sorrow

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018