Jevon Porter — brother of Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. — accused of driving while intoxicated

The younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning in Missouri on investigation of driving while intoxicated.

Jevon Porter, 20, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. in Boone County, Missouri, State Highway Patrol records show. Porter, who was released, also was accused of speeding.

The 6-foot-11 Columbia, Missouri, native is a sophomore on the Pepperdine University basketball team. He started all 31 games his freshman year and made the all-West Coast Conference freshman team, according to his player biography. Porter was the fifth-ranked player in the state coming out of Father Tolton Catholic High School.

The incident represents the latest in a string of arrests and other alleged misdeeds for the Porter family.

Coban Porter, another brother of the NBA star, was sentenced to six years in prison last month for killing a woman in a drunk-driving crash in Denver last year.

