Jamal Murray scores 42 points to lead Nuggets to victory over Wizards Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 42 points on 15-for-24 shooting and the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the final minutes for a 121-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 110, Murray hit a 3-pointer with 2:12 to play to put the Nuggets ahead to stay. He then added another jumper and a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 117-110.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had a season-high 30 points and Peyton Watson scored 21 as Denver, still playing without the injured Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise), won its fourth in a row and for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Kyshawn George had 29 points to lead the Wizards, who lost their sixth in a row including all four on this road trip. Khris Middleton and Alex Sarr scored 16 each.

The Nuggets shot 53% from the floor in the game including 40% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets made 14 3-pointers compared to the Wizards 11.

Murray scored 23 points in the first half and the Nuggets went into the break trailing 63-62. The Wizards held onto the lead through the third and entered the fourth up 86-83. Murray’s 16-point fourth quarter helped the Nuggets finish off the victory.

Up next

Wizards: Return home to face the Clippers on Monday.

Nuggets: Host the Hornets on Sunday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

