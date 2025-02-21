Jamal Murray scores 34, Nuggets hold off Hornets 129-115 for their 9th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of his 26th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by holding off the depleted Charlotte Hornets 129-115.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Murray picked right up where he left off before the All-Star break when he erupted for 55 points. Against Charlotte, Murray was 12 of 18 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges had a season-high 36 points to go with 13 rebounds for a Hornets team missing LaMelo Ball (ankle management) and Mark Williams (return to competition reconditioning).

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule