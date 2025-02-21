Jamal Murray scores 34, Nuggets hold off Hornets 129-115 for their 9th straight win

Watch Now
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of his 26th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by holding off the depleted Charlotte Hornets 129-115.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Murray picked right up where he left off before the All-Star break when he erupted for 55 points. Against Charlotte, Murray was 12 of 18 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges had a season-high 36 points to go with 13 rebounds for a Hornets team missing LaMelo Ball (ankle management) and Mark Williams (return to competition reconditioning).

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

  • Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
  • Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
  • Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
  • Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
  • Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
  • Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
  • Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
  • Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
  • March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
  • March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
  • March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
  • March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
  • March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
  • March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
  • March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
  • March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
  • March 23: @ Houston Rockets
  • March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
  • March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
  • April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
  • April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
  • April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • April 13: @ Houston Rockets
