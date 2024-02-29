Watch Now
Jamal Murray scores 32 points, Nuggets use big run to beat Kings 117-96

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 23:36:33-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in just three quarters for his fourth straight triple-double and the Denver Nuggets had a big run to beat the short-handed Sacramento Kings 117-96 on Wednesday night.

Jokic has 19 triple-doubles this season as Denver avoided losing all four games to Sacramento this season.

Murray made 13 of 16 shots, including five of his six 3-point attempts, to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight since the All-Star break.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was scratched about an hour before tip-off because of a left knee contusion. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, the NBA triple-double leader with 21, was held to 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT
Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento
Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee
Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento
Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington
Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

