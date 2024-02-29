Jamal Murray scores 32 points, Nuggets use big run to beat Kings 117-96

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in just three quarters for his fourth straight triple-double and the Denver Nuggets had a big run to beat the short-handed Sacramento Kings 117-96 on Wednesday night.
Jokic has 19 triple-doubles this season as Denver avoided losing all four games to Sacramento this season.
Murray made 13 of 16 shots, including five of his six 3-point attempts, to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight since the All-Star break.
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was scratched about an hour before tip-off because of a left knee contusion. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, the NBA triple-double leader with 21, was held to 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
