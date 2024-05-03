Jamal Murray is saving the defending champion Nuggets with clutch playoff performances

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray scuffled with his shot in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. But he kept coming through in the clutch by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. He's the first player in the league's 77-year history to hit two game-winning baskets in the final five seconds in a playoff series. Murray will lead the Nuggets into the second round where they'll face the Minnesota Timberwolves starting Saturday in Denver.

