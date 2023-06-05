Watch Now
‘It’s the Finals!’: Michael Malone’s simple reminder that woke up the Nuggets after slow start to Game 2

In an early huddle during NBA Finals Game 2, the pep talk from head coach Michael Malone was simple – and the broadcast cameras captured it.
Ahead of the NBA Finals, Denver7 sports reporter Nick Rothschild believes the Nuggets' coach deserves more than begrudging respect – more than a firm handshake and a pat on the back – for what he’s already accomplished.
Less than three minutes into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Nuggets were down by eight points and the ESPN on ABC broadcast was questioning whether Denver was “handling success” well.

The Heat, meanwhile, were “playing with the desperation you’d expect.”

The Nuggets had missed their first four shots and called a timeout down 10-2 with 9:13 to play.

In that huddle, the pep talk from head coach Michael Malone was simple – and the broadcast cameras captured it.

“Wake up! Discipline!” Malone barked during the break, adding a reminder: “It’s the Finals!”

“I don’t care about the offense, we’re going to score,” he added, “but we can’t have three [defensive] breakdowns in the first three minutes of the game!”

The Nuggets would close the gap to 26-23 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, they outscored the Heat by nine to lead 57-51 at half.

Denver was looking to remain undefeated at home in these playoffs, and for its seventh straight win, in Game 2 Sunday night.

