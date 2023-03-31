Watch Now
Ingram has triple-double to help Pelicans rout Nuggets

David Zalubowski/AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:13 PM, Mar 30, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to beat the Denver Nuggets 107-88 on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and CJ McCollum scored 23 points for New Orleans.

The Pelicans tied Minnesota for seventh in the West with their sixth victory in seven games.

Jokic was in street clothes due to lingering calf tightness that bothered him Monday night in a victory over Philadelphia.

Jamal Murray had 21 points for Denver.

