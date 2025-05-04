Watch Now
Here is the Denver Nuggets' schedule for the second round vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver sports fans rode the roller coaster of emotion Saturday night with both the Nuggets and Avs in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Maggy Wolanske spoke to some of them.
DENVER — The schedule for the Western Conference second round series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been announced, and it includes a matchup airing on Denver7.

The series tips off Monday night in Oklahoma City, marking a difficult turnaround for a Nuggets team that took seven games to oust the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Denver dominated Game 7 Saturday night to advance to the second round.

Oklahoma City was the league's top team in the regular season and outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 78 points en route to a first-round sweep.

Nuggets-Thunder pits the two MVP favorites against each other with a trip to the conference finals on the line. Denver's Nikola Jokic, a 3-time NBA MVP, averaged a triple-double this season in his best season yet. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league averaging 32.7 points per game, also putting up 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Denver7 will broadcast Game 4 of the series on Sunday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 1: Nuggets @ Thunder | Mon. May 5, 7:30 p.m.

• Game 2: Nuggets @ Thunder | Wed. May 7, 7:30 p.m.

• Game 3: Thunder @ Nuggets | Fri. May 9, 8 p.m.

• Game 4: Thunder @ Nuggets | Sun. May 11, 1:30 p.m. on Denver7

• Game 5: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*

• Game 6: Thunder @ Nuggets | TBD*

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*

* if necessary

