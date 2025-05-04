Here is the Denver Nuggets' schedule for the second round vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

DENVER — The schedule for the Western Conference second round series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been announced, and it includes a matchup airing on Denver7.

The series tips off Monday night in Oklahoma City, marking a difficult turnaround for a Nuggets team that took seven games to oust the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Denver dominated Game 7 Saturday night to advance to the second round.

Oklahoma City was the league's top team in the regular season and outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 78 points en route to a first-round sweep.

Nuggets-Thunder pits the two MVP favorites against each other with a trip to the conference finals on the line. Denver's Nikola Jokic, a 3-time NBA MVP, averaged a triple-double this season in his best season yet. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league averaging 32.7 points per game, also putting up 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Denver7 will broadcast Game 4 of the series on Sunday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoffs schedule

Game times in Mountain Time.

• Game 1: Nuggets @ Thunder | Mon. May 5, 7:30 p.m.

• Game 2: Nuggets @ Thunder | Wed. May 7, 7:30 p.m.

• Game 3: Thunder @ Nuggets | Fri. May 9, 8 p.m.

• Game 4: Thunder @ Nuggets | Sun. May 11, 1:30 p.m. on Denver7

• Game 5: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*

• Game 6: Thunder @ Nuggets | TBD*

• Game 7: Nuggets @ Thunder | TBD*

* if necessary