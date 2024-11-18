MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson scored 20 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 105-90 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Sunday in the opener of a two-game set. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in Memphis in an NBA Cup game. Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic missed the game for personal reasons, while forward Aaron Gordon is recovering from a strained right calf. Denver has lost two straight. Coach Michael Malone returned after missing the last game to attend his daughter’s prep volleyball playoff match. Rookie Jaylen Wells added 15 points to help Memphis win its fourth straight home game. Desmond Bane had 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Julian Strawther led Denver with 19 points.

Grizzlies beat short-handed Nuggets 105-90 in opener of a 2-game set in Memphis