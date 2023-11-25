Watch Now
Green, Sengun lead Rockets to 105-86 victory over Nuggets in NBA's In-Season Tournament

Jalen Green scored 25 points, Alperen Sengun added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Houston Rockets beat the slumping Denver Nuggets 105-86 on Friday night in the NBA's In-Season Tournament.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Nov 24, 2023
Houston improved to 2-1 in the tournament with a game left next week at Dallas. Denver completed group play 2-2. The defending champion Nuggets have lost five of seven after opening 8-1. Nikola Jokic had a season-high 38 points along with 19 rebounds and eight assists for Denver. Aaron Gordon went 0 for 12 and had two points on a night the Nuggets shot 33.7%. The Rockets have won three in a row over the Nuggets, including both meetings this season, after dropping the previous 10.

