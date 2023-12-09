Green scores 26 as Rockets beat Nuggets 114-106 for 1st road win

DENVER (AP) — Jalen Green scored 26 points, Fred VanVleet had 25 and the Houston Rockets withstood a furious Denver rally to beat the Nuggets 114-106 for their first road win of the season.

Houston dropped its first eight games on the road before handing Denver its first loss at home in 10 games.

The Nuggets have dropped three in a row while NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic continues to struggle with his shot. He finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds but was 9 for 26 from the field and is 18 of 59 over the last two games.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Dillon Brooks scored 16 for the Rockets, who nearly squandered a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter.