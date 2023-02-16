Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Green helps Nuggets go into break with 118-109 win over Mavs

Mavericks Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Mavericks Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 23:36:38-05

DENVER (AP) — Reserve Jeff Green scored a season-high 24 points, Nikola Jokic had his 21st triple-double and the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets headed into the All-Star break with a 119-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets, who moved to an NBA-best 27-4 at home this season.

Michael Porter Jr. hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.

Luka Doncic had 37 points in leading a banged-up Dallas team that was missing guard Kyrie Irving due to lower-back tightness.

Doncic and Irving have played alongside each other in two games since Irving was acquired as part of a deal with Brooklyn on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018