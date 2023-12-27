Watch Now
Gordon out indefinitely after suffering lacerations to face and hand from dog bite on Christmas Day

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) dunks past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 27, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon will be away indefinitely from the Denver Nuggets after suffering lacerations to his face and hand from a dog bite on Christmas.

The team announced the injury to Gordon on Wednesday.

The Nuggets added that Gordon “is in good condition” but will remain away as he recovers.

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.

He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over Golden State on Christmas.

