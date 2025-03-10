Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Nuggets 127-103 in matchup of West leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-103 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference standings. Jalen Williams added 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City. Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who is competing with Gilgeous-Alexander in the most valuable player race, had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He was coming off the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in his team’s 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
- Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
- Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets