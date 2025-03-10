Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Nuggets 127-103 in matchup of West leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets 127-103 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference standings. Jalen Williams added 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City. Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who is competing with Gilgeous-Alexander in the most valuable player race, had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He was coming off the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in his team’s 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Nuggets.

