Gilgeous-Alexander hits winner, lifts Thunder past Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99.

Oklahoma City’s victory ended the Nuggets’ 16-game home win streak — the franchise’s longest run in 10 years.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Thunder, who earned their seventh win in nine games. Jamal Murray led Denver with a team-high 26 points and nine assists.

The Nuggets were without Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.