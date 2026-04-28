From buzz cuts to buzzer beaters, Northglenn salon goes all-in for playoffs

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — There's no denying that fans in the Mile High go all out to cheer for their Colorado teams. With both the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, one local hair salon is buzzing with excitement, literally shaving team logos and even Nuggets MVP "Joker" onto the back of customers' heads.

Scissorhand Design Studio opened in 2015, with a priority of serving the community and giving confidence through unique hair designs and styles. TeJay Mora, also known as Scissorhands, said they have customers from all over, from Castle Rock to Fort Collins, but the majority come from the Northglenn and Westminster area.

He has been a barber for the past 17 years, carrying on his family's roots in the hair industry.

"I never thought I would be a barber," said Mora. "My mom's a barber. My grandma was a [cosmetologist], so I kind of just followed in her footsteps, and now it's great to see the legacy, because now that I'm doing it and have been doing it for a while, I see all my kids also in this industry, in this craft, doing what they do. It is a blessing, it is amazing."

Maggy Wolanske

With several of Mora's children working inside the salon, it is an opportunity for each of their talents to shine, and while not everyone is related by blood. Mora proudly calls all the employees part of his family, all best supporting each other.

"We'll help each other out," said Mora. "There are some people here that are strong in other areas, where there are other people with strengths in other areas, and we just come together, and we're a big family here."

► Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the player below:

Colorado sports fans go all out to support their teams

Mora's daughter introduced herself as 'baby scissorhands,' proudly incorporating her father's nickname into her own. She has been braiding hair for several years and remembers coming to the salon from school and being put to work.

Maggy Wolanske

"It's like the best thing ever. I mean, working with your family, you're a big family, you kind of grow up and everybody has their different lives going on, but then you get to come to work every day, and you get to hang out together and play with hair," baby scissorhands said.

On the walls, clients can spot posters from the Nuggets' 2023 championship run. Now that the Nuggets are back in the playoffs, stylists are getting creative to bring some wild designs to life.

Maggy Wolanske

I will say the hardest thing about it, like a logo, is just keeping it proportionate and making sure everything is like it's supposed to be," Adrian Takhashi, one of the barbers, said.

► Mora explains one of the designs in the player below:

Mora explains one of the designs

Having one home team in the playoffs is exciting, but having two is even better. Anthony Oviedo, one of the barbers, was hard at work on an Avalanche logo, spraying the perfect shade of maroon and blue onto his client's hair.

Maggy Wolanske

"I'm all about just kind of showing what I got," said Oviedo. "I really want to show people what I can do on this show, and that Denver does have a lot of talent. Not just the teams, you know what I mean."

If you want to have a special up-do for one of these playoff games, Mora said to call them ahead of time for an appointment or to check them out on social media.