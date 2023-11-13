Watch Now
Fred VanVleet leads Rockets to sixth straight victory with 107-104 win over Nuggets

Posted at 5:48 AM, Nov 13, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Houston’s six-game winning streak is the longest since the team won seven straight in January 2021. Nikola Jokic had his fourth triple-double of the season, racking up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss. Behind Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 and Reggie Jackson added 14.

