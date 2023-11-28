Former Clippers Jackson and Jordan carry Nuggets past Los Angeles 113-104 without Jokic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 35 points, DeAndre Jordan had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 without Nikola Jokic. Former Clippers Jackson and Jordan combined for 20 points in the fourth, when the Nuggets trailed by 11 to start. Jackson started and ended a 22-6 spurt with 3-pointers that put the Nuggets ahead 99-94. In between, he fed Jordan for two vicious dunks. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard with 31 points and Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 14 rebounds.

