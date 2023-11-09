Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Exhausted Jokic scores 35 points, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors 108-105

Nikola Jokic
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives past Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nikola Jokic
Posted at 11:03 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 01:03:24-05

DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night.

Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points for Denver, and Aaron Gordon added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Stephen Curry, fresh off winning the Western Conference player of the week award, was hounded all night, mostly by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and finished with 23 points for Golden State. Klay Thompson had 15.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018