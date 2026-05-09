The only undeniable fact about the Denver Nuggets is that Nikola Jokić has a spot on the roster until he decides to permanently trade his JOKER 2's for whatever he wears harness racing back home in Serbia.

Whatever the cost, whatever the concession, KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke says Jokić is untouchable.

Past that, however, it's open season.

Hear more from KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke on the future of the team in the video below.

'Everything's on the table' for Nuggets after disappointing playoff exit

"Everything's on the table right now," said Kroenke at the Nuggets' end of season press conference on Friday. "Everything’s going to be on the table, outside of trading Nikola [Jokić]."

"I think we've made really strong strides in certain areas, but I think there are other areas where we've been complacent," he continued.

"Complacency is a key word that I think I saw in some people this year."

The only other person with job security for Denver is Head Coach David Adelman, who received a vote of confidence from his boss despite a tempest of fan unrest following the end of their meager post season run.

"I have full faith in Coach Adelman," Kroenke said. "I think he coached a hell of a season, all things considered. It's a real testament to [what Adelman] and the group did when Nikola went down, through that stretch. I think that's when [they] shined."

From there, Denver's off-season seems about as murky as the 10,000 lakes their arch-nemesis hails from.

Injuries being the obvious item that derailed the season, Adelman pointed out one specific on-court issue that they must address before next year:

"What stood out was ball handling, handling pressure," said Adelman. "That really hurt us. You have to look in the mirror and say, 'Why did we struggle with these types of teams?' The core guys that are here have been absolutely incredible over [the years]. We know the attitude and the want-to is there, but as they get older, how do we compliment them the best?"

In this case, my guess is "they" refers to the remaining members of the Core Four: Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.

Gordon's future is the most curious, and thereby the most intriguing. The man affectionately referred to as Mr. Nugget embodies the attitude and culture that won Denver its first title in 2023. In many ways, he's the X-Factor they've missed in failing to return to that mountain top.

Aye, there's the rub.

Gordon appeared in just 39 of 82 regular season games this year - and in the playoffs he managed to play in only three of six, scoring a total of 34 points. He turns 31 in September, and if his body's starting to go, Gordon will lose the superpower that made him so extremely valuable: his physicality.

"I love Aaron Gordon," said Kroenke. "I think the world of him, just like the entire Nuggets Nation does. But there are some things we have to look at. This team looks a lot different when Aaron Gordon's healthy. We need a healthy Aaron Gordon, so we need to figure out how to make the most of him and get the most out of his body for the benefit of the team."

That's the on-the-court stuff. Off the court, Gordon the man means more to this organization than can be adequately explained.

"Aaron is one of my favorite human beings that I've come across," said Kroenke. "What he's been through as a human being since we won the championship is simply tragic and would be difficult for anybody to deal with. We have to help him get better at it, we have to look in the mirror and say 'AG, how can we help you?' When he's healthy, we all look better."

The death of his brother Drew in 2024 changed Aaron Gordon's entire life, including on the sanctuary of the basketball court. It's clear that Kroenke wants Gordon to remain a part of the Nuggets family, but what if it comes at the expense of a second championship?

These are the types of questions Kroenke, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer, and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace will be forced to answer over the coming months.

And I do not envy them.