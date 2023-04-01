Durant has 30 points, Suns beat Nuggets for 4th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 100-93 on Friday night.

The Suns are 5-0 with Durant in the lineup. Phoenix traded for the 13-time All-Star in a deadline deal back in February.

The Nuggets rested a big chunk of their starting lineup, including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, guards Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr.

But they still showed fight after trailing 60-40 at halftime.

Aaron Gordon had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Nuggets. Bruce Brown scored 16 points and Reggie Jackson had 13.