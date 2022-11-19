Watch Now
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

Gareth Patterson/AP
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (77) instructs the offense during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 18, 2022
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 in the first of consecutive meetings.

The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Jokic and Murray are in health and safety protocols. Gordon has a non-COVID-19 illness. It's unclear if they'll be available for the rematch in Dallas on Sunday.

Doncic had 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He's the second-fastest to 50 triple-doubles, one game better than Magic Johnson.

