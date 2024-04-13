Watch Now
Devonte' Graham and the Spurs stun the Nuggets, who fall into a three-way tie atop the West

Eric Gay/AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and teammates celebrate the winning score against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 12:39:33-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devonte’ Graham converted a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds remaining, and the San Antonio Spurs handed Western Conference-leading Denver a potentially damaging loss, rallying from 23 points down to beat the Nuggets 121-120.

The Nuggets fell out of sole possession of first place in the West and into a tie with Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

Because of tiebreakers, the Nuggets were third heading into the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Spurs, who are last in the West.

