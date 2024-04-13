Devonte' Graham and the Spurs stun the Nuggets, who fall into a three-way tie atop the West

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devonte’ Graham converted a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds remaining, and the San Antonio Spurs handed Western Conference-leading Denver a potentially damaging loss, rallying from 23 points down to beat the Nuggets 121-120.

The Nuggets fell out of sole possession of first place in the West and into a tie with Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

Because of tiebreakers, the Nuggets were third heading into the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Spurs, who are last in the West.