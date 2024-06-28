Denver Nuggets very active on day 2 of the NBA Draft

The Nuggets did not have a pick in the 2nd round of the NBA draft on Thursday, after trading the pick to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday so they could draft DaRon Holmes in the 1st round.

But that didn’t stop the Nuggets from making headlines.

They traded backup point guard Reggie Jackson and three future second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets in return for cash considerations.

The move saves the Nuggets about $5.25 million dollars against the salary cap and gives them some financial freedom moving into free agency on Sunday.

Jackson, the Colorado native, played in every game last season averaging just over 10 points a game.

The Nuggets also signed two undrafted free agents on Thursday. Creighton’s Trey Alexander and Clemson’s PJ Hall received two-way contracts. Hall averaged 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers last season. Alexander led Creighton with 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Also, Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made it official on Thursday. He is declining his $15.4 million player contract option for next season and will test the free agent waters. The Nuggets will make an offer to keep their starting guard, but he is expected to get numerous offers on the open market and it may be financially impossible for the Nuggets to match. General Manager Calvin Booth told us on Wednesday that the team is ready for whatever happens.

“We can try to bring him back, and if he doesn’t want to come back or opts to go somewhere else, that’s his prerogative,” said Booth. “But I think we’re prepared to plug and play, so to speak. I think if Christian Braun has to step into the starting lineup, I think we’ll be OK, if KCP doesn’t return.”

The Nuggets are also working on a new max contract extension for starting guard Jamal Murray. The new deal will be for 4 years and $209 million dollars. Murray is expected to sign the deal. He and Nikola Jokic are the two most important pieces of the Nuggets championship puzzle.