Denver Nuggets select Trevon Brazile, Bryce Hopkins in round 2 of the NBA draft

The Denver Nuggets drafted two players in the second round of the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

They took forward Trevon Brazile from Arkansas with the 35th pick, acquired in a trade with the Spurs. The Nuggets also selected forward Bryce Hopkins with the 49th overall pick.

Brazile is 6-foot-10 and weighs 226 pounds. He played four seasons at the University of Arkansas, appearing in 105 games with 71 starts.

He averaged 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 35.3% from three in 26.2 minutes per game.

Last season Brazile averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field and 34.1% from three in 31.5 minutes per game.

Hopkins is 6-foot-6 and weighs 220 pounds. He played in 115 games with 87 starts over five seasons with Kentucky, Providence and most recently St. John's. Last season, he played in all 37 games as a starter, averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from three in 28.8 minutes per game.

Hopkins earned Second Team All-Big East honors and a Big East All-Tournament Team selection while helping St. John's win a conference tournament title.