Denver Nuggets reveal throwback uniforms honoring 50 years since ABA merger

The Denver Nuggets revealed new uniforms Monday that will honor the 50th anniversary of the ABA-NBA merger.

According to the Nuggets, the new uniforms are part of a season-long celebration to honor the merger, which brought the Nuggets into the NBA.

The new uniforms will be worn for nine games this season, according to the team, with seven of those games played at Ball Arena.

Check out the uniform below

Denver Nuggets

The ABA franchise was established in 1967 as the Denver Rockets, and the nickname was changed to the Nuggets in 1974 in anticipation of a merger to avoid a conflict with the NBA's Houston Rockets.

The new uniforms are a modernized take on the Denver Rockets' orange road uniform and feature the Rockets original logo on the shorts and the arched "Denver" on the jersey.

The team will also have a special court for the games.

Denver Nuggets

Merchandise with the ABA-inspired colors will also go on sale Monday, Oct. 19.

The games when the uniforms will be worn are:

