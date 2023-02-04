Watch Now
Denver Nuggets players surprise 96-year-old fan

Posted at 8:37 PM, Feb 03, 2023
DENVER — A 96-year-old woman was honored by the Denver Nuggets Friday for her work in the community.

Hattie Smith has lived in Denver over 70 years now, and she has led an incredible life.

Nuggets players Jeff Green and Vlatko Cancar surprised her with a meet-and-greet at Ball Arena, gifting her with tickets to the Feb. 15 game — which happens to be her 97th birthday.

Smith is a trailblazer. She gave birth to the first Black baby at Fitsimmons Army Hospital, which is now known as Anschutz Hospital.

She fought redlining to own her home in Denver, and has volunteered for many causes.

She is the longest serving parishioner at Denver Central Baptist Church.

Smith told the players what Denver was like when she first arrived here.

"Mostly it was farmhouses. And Black people could only come up to Downing street," she said.

As for her birthday, what she wants is simple.

"I know I would never get the best of health, but just better health. That's all I ask. God, continue to bless me," Smith said.

