Denver Nuggets fans shoot their shot for free tickets, flight to Game 2 in Oklahoma City

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are offering fans the chance to win a golden ticket of sorts to away games during the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Three fans were randomly selected to compete in a Pop-A-Shot contest at Denver's Union Station Wednesday afternoon.

"We've got kind of a randomizer that we use on the back end," said Ron Chase, vice president of marketing for the Denver Nuggets. "We reach out to them, kind of give them a deadline to check back in so we can confirm them. If we don't get someone, we try a couple times."

Maggy Wolanske

The winner of the shootout scores a round-trip flight, two tickets to the game in Oklahoma City, and a one-night hotel stay. Each participant came ready with a packed suitcase because if they won, they were headed straight to Denver International Airport.

"We kind of came up with this idea of how cool would it be as if like every game, there's just someone that wakes up that day and they didn't know it, but now they're going to be in OKC at the game," explained Chase. "So that was kind of the genesis, and then we kind of slowly put it together of like what does that actually look like."

Maggy wolanske

Joseph Lucero, Bryan Moreno, and Allie McGoldrick were optimistic about becoming the Pop-A-Shot MVP to earn this exciting experience. Lucero came out the winner with 67 points and decided to bring along his cousin, Issak.

Before the competition, Lucero told Denver7, "I was like, 'I got to do it. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance,' and you never get picked often, so might as well give it a shot."

With his bag packed and Nuggets gear on, Lucero headed to Oklahoma City and sent Denver7 a selfie from the Paycom Center.

Joseph Lucero

Fans looking to travel to future away playoff games can enter here or go to the Nuggets Playoff Hub page.

"Our current plan is for each of the away games to start doing this. So the entries are live now. We're either guaranteed to have a Game 5 in OKC if the series continues, or if we don't go back to OKC, that means we advance to the Western Conference finals. So we'll do it for there, as well," Chase said.