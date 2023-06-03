Denver Nuggets dedicate STEM lab at Johnson Boys & Girls Club in downtown Denver

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets and the NBA on Friday dedicated a new STEM lab at the Arthur E Johnson Boys & Girls Club, located on Denver's Auraria Higher Education Center campus in downtown Denver.

Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan, Christian Braun and Ish Smith were part of the dedication the morning after their NBA Finals Game 1 victory. Kids even got to shoot some hoops with the pros at the club gym.

“First off, it shows them that they matter, that they're coming out here today to take this time to be with our kids," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver CEO Erin Porteous. "Second, it helps our kids see the opportunities and set their own dreams and their heights higher than they ever could have imagined on their own."

The new lab has fresh paint, wall graphics, updated flooring, new furniture and STEM technology.

“The STEM center, the gym, take advantage of every opportunity," Jeff Green told the kids. "You have all these things at your fingertips. Have fun with it and embrace the moment."

The Nuggets donated $45,000 for the new lab through the NBA Cares program, which provided the funding after the team made it to the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

The Nuggets have had a long-time partnership with this particular Boys & Girls Club.

“So much of the reason why people get involved in professional sports is to help build these community assets. And when you show your support for the community, the fans stick with you through thick and thin,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.