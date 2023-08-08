Denver Nuggets announce 2023 preseason schedule

DENVER — It's been eight weeks (57 days, to be exact) since the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Though we are still reveling in the championship glow, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.

The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday released its 2023 preseason schedule.

Update those calendars 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/gShL0YJVr4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 8, 2023

Sadly, the Nuggets only have one at-home preseason game — Oct. 15 against the Chicago Bulls. The remaining four games will be on the road.



Oct. 10 @ Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

Oct. 12 @ Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST.

Oct. 17 @ LA Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

Oct. 19 @ LA Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

Altitude TV will announce its preseason broadcast schedule at a later time. For ticket information, click here.