Denver Nuggets 2023-24 schedule released: The dates to circle on your calendar

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will open their title defense in the 2023-24 NBA opener with a showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers – the team Denver swept out of the postseason last year.

That game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.

Another must-see game is the Nuggets’ Christmas Day home tilt with the Golden State Warriors. That one tips off at 12:50 p.m. MST on Denver7.

We now have the entire schedule, though, and there are plenty more dates Nuggets fans will want to circle on their calendars, too, including:



Nov. 1: Nuggets @ Timberwolves – Denver visits Anthony Edwards and Minnesota, who the Nuggets ousted first last postseason

Dec. 1: Nuggets @ Suns – Denver’s 2023 Western Conference Semifinals foe hopes for a full healthy season from Kevin Durant

Jan. 14: Pacers @ Nuggets – Bruce Brown, a key bench player and fan favorite for the 2023 champs, returns to town

Jan. 19: Nuggets @ Celtics – Boston figures to be a contender for the top spot in the East

Jan. 27: 76ers @ Nuggets – another Eastern Conference power comes to town, airing on Denver7

Jan. 29: Bucks @ Nuggets – Milwaukee, last year’s Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, should again be near the top of the conference

Feb. 29: Heat @ Nuggets – The first of two clashes with last year’s NBA runner-up

March 2: Nuggets @ Lakers – another showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers, airing on Denver7

March 27: Nuggets @ Mavericks – Denver visits Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs, airing on Denver7

Winning their first NBA title has gotten the attention of the TV, networks, too. By our count, there are at least 21 games on national TV – either, TNT, ESPN or ABC.

Your 2023-2024 Nuggets Schedule 🗓 pic.twitter.com/PYcAHccXZz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 17, 2023

The 2023-24 NBA schedule has another noticeable difference from years past: The inaugural in-season tournament.

The group play stage will be held from Nov. 3 through Nov. 28. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

The Nuggets are grouped with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

The week of Dec. 4-9 will include the in-season tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.

The NBA today released the schedule for Group Play of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.



🏀 More: https://t.co/GLTHgGSUec pic.twitter.com/7d865g6jsQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2023

Go here for the Nuggets’ full schedule.