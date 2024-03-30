Conley, Edwards lead surging Timberwolves past Nuggets 111-98 and into 1st-place tie in West

DENVER (AP) — Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-98 victory in Denver on Friday night for their biggest win of the season.
The Wolves surged into first place in the Western Conference playoff race. They're tied atop the conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The defending NBA champion Nuggets fell a half game behind the Wolves and the Thunder.
The Nuggets again sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray who missed his fourth straight game with knee and ankle injuries. And MVP favorite Nikola Jokic had a rare bad night.
