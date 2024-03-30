Conley, Edwards lead surging Timberwolves past Nuggets 111-98 and into 1st-place tie in West

DENVER (AP) — Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-98 victory in Denver on Friday night for their biggest win of the season.

The Wolves surged into first place in the Western Conference playoff race. They're tied atop the conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The defending NBA champion Nuggets fell a half game behind the Wolves and the Thunder.

The Nuggets again sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray who missed his fourth straight game with knee and ankle injuries. And MVP favorite Nikola Jokic had a rare bad night.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT

Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento

Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee

Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento

Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington

Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN

Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento

Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT

Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

