Clarkson scores 27 points to help the surging Jazz beat the Nuggets 124-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and nine assists to send the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 124-111 for their ninth victory in 11 games. After beating Philadelphia and Milwaukee on the road, Utah earned its third win in five days over an elite team by taking down the defending NBA champions. Lauri Markkanen added 26 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Sexton scored 22 and John Collins had 15 points for the Jazz, who shot 55% from the field. Nikola Jokic scored 27 points for the Nuggets but didn’t get a lot of help. Denver had won six straight road games.

