Chauncey Billups, a Denver native and former Nugget, to be inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame: Report

DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a Denver native who played parts of five seasons over two stints with the Denver Nuggets during a remarkable 17-year NBA career, will reportedly be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania posted the report to the social media site X, saying that a formal announcement would come this weekend. Vince Carter, who played 22 seasons in the NBA, will join Billups in the Hall of Fame class, according to Charania.

Billups was born in Denver and graduated from George Washington High School, where the basketball court now bears his name. He attended the University of Colorado, where he averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals over two seasons in 1995-1997. Billups earned Consensus All-American and 1st-team All-Big 12 honors in his sophomore season in 1996-97.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024

He would go on to play for the Denver Nuggets between 1998-2000. He then played two seasons in Minnesota before joining the Detroit Pistons, where he was named NBA Finals MVP in their 2004 title run. Billups would return home in 2008 when the Pistons dealt him to the Nuggets in a blockbuster trade that sent star point guard Allen Iverson to Detroit.

Later that season, Billups hit eight three-pointers in a Western Conference First Round game against the Charlotte Hornets, which at the time was a Nuggets franchise record.

Billups averaged 17 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per game as a Nugget, and still ranks 10th in franchise history in three-pointers made with 514.

He is now the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

