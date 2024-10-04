Celtics beat the Nuggets 107-103 in the NBA's preseason opener at Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA returned to the Persian Gulf on Friday for the third consecutive year.

The preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season opened with the Boston Celtics beating the Denver Nuggets 107-103 in a matchup of the two most recent championship clubs.

The Celtics and Nuggets will finish their two-game set in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard had a game-high 21 points for Boston.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 14 for Denver and Russell Westbrook had 12 in his debut with the Nuggets.

