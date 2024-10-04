Watch Now
Celtics beat the Nuggets 107-103 in the NBA's preseason opener at Abu Dhabi

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 14 for Denver and Russell Westbrook had 12 in his debut with the Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic in action during a preseason game between Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA returned to the Persian Gulf on Friday for the third consecutive year.

The preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season opened with the Boston Celtics beating the Denver Nuggets 107-103 in a matchup of the two most recent championship clubs.

The Celtics and Nuggets will finish their two-game set in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard had a game-high 21 points for Boston.

