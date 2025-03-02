Brown scores 22, Celtics beat Nuggets 110-103 despite 20 points, 14 boards and 9 assists from Jokic

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and Derek White hit a floater from the foul line with less than a minute left to help the Boston Celtics recover after blowing most of a 20-point first-half lead and beat the Denver Nuggets 110-103.

Jayson Tatum scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and White scored 17 for Boston.

The Celtics have not lost three games in a row all season.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and Christian Braun scored 24.