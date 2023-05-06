Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114

Nuggets Suns Basketball
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to shoot as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Nuggets Suns Basketball
Posted at 11:08 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 01:08:49-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver's lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Booker — who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs — had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws.

Denver's Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds.

The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018