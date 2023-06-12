Bang! ABC/ESPN's Breen enters rarified air in Game 5 of NBA Finals with 100th broadcast

Mike Breen is currently the dean of television announcers for the NBA Finals and he is about to enter rarified air space.

The ABC/ESPN announcer will reach another milestone on Monday night in Game 5 of the Denver-Miami series.

It will be Breen’s 100th NBA Finals broadcast, making him the third basketball announcer on radio or television to reach that mark.

“I knew how many years I had done the finals, but I never put it into a specific number of games,” said Breen, who is calling his 18th championship series. “I would have never said 100. For some reason, to hear that number was surprising to me, and it’s not something even in my wildest dreams that I thought I could do.

“I take it as an honor to reach that mark that I’ve been able to do that many.”

He'll be the sixth U.S. play-by-play voice, including the World Series and Stanley Cup Final.