AP source: Nuggets acquire center Thomas Bryant from Lakers

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced.

The arrival of Bryant gives the Nuggets another big man to back up two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lakers this season, while shooting 65.4% from the floor.