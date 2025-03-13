Anthony Edwards scores 29 points and Julius Randle adds 25 as Timberwolves rout Nuggets 115-95

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, Julius Randle added 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to six games by routing the Denver Nuggets 115-95.

Rudy Gobert finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves as they improved to 3-0 against the Nuggets this season. The last game between these Northwest Division foes is April 1.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and eight rebounds. He and the rest of Denver's starters were taken out with 5:05 remaining.

Jamal Murray was 0 for 7 with one point in the first half. He finished 4 of 15 for 12 points.

