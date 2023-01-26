Watch Now
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton saves the ball in front of Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jan 25, 2023
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99.

The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).

Jokic had returned after missing two games and recorded his fourth straight triple-double Tuesday in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. He rested the hamstring Wednesday rather than playing on back-to-back nights.

