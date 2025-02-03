Amid multiple NBA blockbusters, will the Nuggets make a move at the trade deadline? | Talk of the Town

DENVER — The Dallas Mavericks set the sports world on fire over the weekend, dealing 25-year-old Slovenian megastar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for center Anthony Davis and a future first-round pick. A day later, the Sacramento Kings proved how poor that return was, netting three first-round draft picks and three second-rounders in a three-team deal that sent guard De’Aron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

With blockbuster deals unfolding several days before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, can we expect movement from the Denver Nuggets? That was one of the topics in this week’s Talk of the Town segment on Denver7 Sports.

“I would be surprised,” Denver7’s Nick Rothschild said. “I think the Nuggets have sort of found a little bit of a mix in their starting lineup now. with Aaron Gordon back and Christian Braun playing really, really well off the bench, I think Michael Malone likes the makeup of this roster.”

“If he can just get the effort he needs on defense, I believe them to still be title contenders without making a move.”

Denver sits at 30-19 and in the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference despite starting the year 11-10. The Nuggets rank 4th in the league in scoring but just 21st in defense.

“Defense wins championships – [that’s] what the Mavs’ GM [Nico Harrison] said for his reasoning behind making that big trade,” said Denver7’s Bradey King. “While I do agree with that sentiment, I think you also need your superstars as well.”

“You’ve got Peyton Watson who loves to play defense. Christian Braun has stepped up in a big way. Nikola [Jokic] is just playing the best basketball of his career – his words, not mine, but we can all see that on a nightly basis. So I think they have the pieces. And so I would be surprised if they made any moves by Thursday.”

Also in this segment: Bo Nix skips a “boring” Pro Bowl, the biggest community investment in Broncos franchise history and the National Women’s Soccer League announcing a Denver franchise. Watch the full discussion in the video player below:

Will the Nuggets make a move at the trade deadline? | Talk of the Town

