Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Agbaji scores 28, rallies Jazz past Nuggets 118-114

Kris Dunn, Jamal Murray
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) defends against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Kris Dunn, Jamal Murray
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 12:52:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Luka Samanic finished with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds for Utah. Kris Dunn chipped in 19 points, a season-high 14 assists, and eight rebounds.

Simone Fontecchio added 15 points. The Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 21 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray added 20 points and five assists.

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter, Jr. chipped in 15 points apiece.

Nikola Jokic tallied 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018