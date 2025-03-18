Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook lead undermanned Nuggets past Warriors 114-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Russell Westbrook hit a crucial 3-pointer with 4:10 to play and delivered a triple-double, and the undermanned Denver Nuggets missing their two main stars beat the Golden State Warriors 114-105.

Westbrook contributed 12 points, a season-high 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

