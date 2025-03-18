Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook lead undermanned Nuggets past Warriors 114-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Russell Westbrook hit a crucial 3-pointer with 4:10 to play and delivered a triple-double, and the undermanned Denver Nuggets missing their two main stars beat the Golden State Warriors 114-105.
Westbrook contributed 12 points, a season-high 16 assists and 11 rebounds.
Jimmy Butler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors had their seven-game winning streak snapped.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets