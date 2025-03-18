Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook lead undermanned Nuggets past Warriors 114-105

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Nuggets Warriors Basketball
Posted

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Russell Westbrook hit a crucial 3-pointer with 4:10 to play and delivered a triple-double, and the undermanned Denver Nuggets missing their two main stars beat the Golden State Warriors 114-105.

Westbrook contributed 12 points, a season-high 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

  • March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
  • March 23: @ Houston Rockets
  • March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
  • March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
  • April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
  • April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
  • April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • April 13: @ Houston Rockets
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ball Arena

rocky the mountain lion, r m

r m