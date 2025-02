Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic lead Nuggets past Pacers 125-116

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a career-best 19 assists while adding 18 points and nine rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 125-116 on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Christian Braun added 17 points and Jamal Murray scored 16 for Denver. Myles Turner led Indiana with 23 points.

Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 15 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Aaron Nesmith 17.

The Nuggets shot 56% and held a 46-32 rebounding edge.

