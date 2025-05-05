Nuggets vs. Thunder preview, plus Avs’ future after Game 7 defeat | Talk of the Town

DENVER — Colorado sports fans experienced the wild highs and lows of dueling Game 7s on Saturday night, and unfortunately the Colorado Avalanche feel like they missed out on a great opportunity by losing to the Dallas Stars.

“At the end of the day, the reality is that the Avs have been bounced in round one of the playoffs in two out of the past three years, and this was supposed to be the best roster they've had right then raising the Cup,” Denver7’s Bradey King said.

In this week’s Talk of the Town, King and Nick Rothschild break down the future of the Colorado Avalanche, including possible moves among management.

“I have trouble seeing where this team can improve,” Rothschild said. “That worries me and kind of can create a stale atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs where they’ll face the best team in the west — the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Take advantage of people doubting you, no one expects much of you,” King said of the underdog Nuggets. “Go in there with no expectations and just play loose.”

“For me, Aaron Gordon is the guy that drives the success for this team,” Rothschild said.

Find out why Rothschild believes Aaron Gordon is Denver’s x-factor, plus see who the Denver7 crew thinks will win this series, in Talk of the Town!