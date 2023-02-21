Nuggets' Jokic has a chance to join some exclusive clubs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic might be on the cusp of entering some highly exclusive clubs.

There’s the three-consecutive-MVP club, with only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird as its current members.

Then there’s the averaged-a-triple-double club, which includes only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Jokic doesn’t care about being added to either of those lists.

It might happen anyway.

The best team in the Western Conference so far has been the Denver Nuggets, and the biggest reason why is the 28-year-old Serbian big man who might be the NBA's MVP for the third year in a row.